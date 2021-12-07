Riyadh Appeals to US for Missile-Defense Resupply Amid Sustained Houthi Attacks - Reports

Saudi Arabia is asking the United States, as well as Gulf and European allies, for a resupply of its stock of ammunition to counter drone and missile attacks from Houthis, The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing American and Saudi officials

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2021) Saudi Arabia is asking the United States, as well as Gulf and European allies, for a resupply of its stock of ammunition to counter drone and missile attacks from Houthis, The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing American and Saudi officials.

Saudi Arabia's stock is running out amid both continued attacks by the Houthis and redeployment of much of the American weaponry that defended US forces and helped provide security to Saudi Arabia, the report said.

Saudi officials are reportedly worried that without enough Patriot interceptors, the attacks could lead to significant loss of life or damage to critical oil infrastructure.

Riyadh is reportedly requesting hundreds of Patriot interceptors made by Raytheon.

A Saudi official told the newspaper that drones struck Saudi territory 25 times in October and 29 times last month, on top of 10 and 11 ballistic missile attacks in those two months, respectively.

The newspaper noted, citing two US officials, that the State Department is currently considering a direct sale of the interceptors to Riyadh.

The Saudi-led coalition fighting on the Yemeni government's side has been conducting air, land and sea operations against Houthi rebels since 2015. The Houthis retaliate by firing projectiles and bomber drones toward Saudi territory.