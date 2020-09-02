Saudi Arabia has agreed to a request submitted by the United Arab Emirates to permit all countries to pass through the kingdom's airspace to reach the UAE, the state-run SPA news agency reported on Wednesday, citing an official source in the entity

The decision takes place several days after the very first commercial flight from Israel arrived in the UAE via Saudi airspace.