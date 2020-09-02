UrduPoint.com
Riyadh Approves Request To Allow All States To Fly Over Kingdom's Airspace To UAE

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 05:15 PM

Riyadh Approves Request to Allow All States to Fly Over Kingdom's Airspace to UAE

Saudi Arabia has agreed to a request submitted by the United Arab Emirates to permit all countries to pass through the kingdom's airspace to reach the UAE, the state-run SPA news agency reported on Wednesday, citing an official source in the entity

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2020) Saudi Arabia has agreed to a request submitted by the United Arab Emirates to permit all countries to pass through the kingdom's airspace to reach the UAE, the state-run SPA news agency reported on Wednesday, citing an official source in the entity..

The decision takes place several days after the very first commercial flight from Israel arrived in the UAE via Saudi airspace.

