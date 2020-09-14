UrduPoint.com
Riyadh Calls On UN To Take Urgent Action On Decaying Oil Tanker In Yemen - Statement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 hours ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 10:26 PM

Riyadh Calls on UN to Take Urgent Action on Decaying Oil Tanker in Yemen - Statement

The United Nations and the international community should take an immediate action to contain the risk of an explosion of the decaying oil tanker Safer, which is moored off the coast of Yemen, the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief) said in a press release on Monday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2020) The United Nations and the international community should take an immediate action to contain the risk of an explosion of the decaying oil tanker Safer, which is moored off the coast of Yemen, the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief) said in a press release on Monday.

"The KSrelief calls upon the United Nations and the rest of the international community to take urgent and immediate action to contain the risk of the explosion or sinking of the Safer oil tanker," the release said. "The tanker... is carrying more than a million and a half barrels of crude oil, and is at risk of creating a major oil spill in the Red Sea - an event which would cause a major environmental disaster in Yemen and other countries with Red Sea coastlines."

The center warned in the release that the tanker, which has not seen any adequate maintenance since 2015, is at risk of exploding at any time.

The United Nations has been waiting to receive final clearances to deploy a technical mission to the tanker from the Houthi authorities in control of nearby area since mid-August.

Earlier on Monday, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said there has been no update since then and the discussions with the Houthis are ongoing.

"It is vital that we move on this as quickly as possible because every day that there isn't positive news, it adds to the ecological and human risk of the tanker disintegrating or exploding," Dujarric said.

According to the United Nations, a potential oil leak into the Red Sea would severely harm the ecosystems in the region and will potentially affect some 30 million people.

