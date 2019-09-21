Riyadh Confident Drone Attack on Saudi Oil Facilities Launched From Iran, Not Yemen

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Last week's drone attack on Saudi Aramco's oil facilities of Abqaiq and Khurais were launched not from Yemen but from northern Iran, Saudi Foreign Minister Adel Jubeir said Saturday

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2019) Last week's drone attack on Saudi Aramco's oil facilities of Abqaiq and Khurais were launched not from Yemen but from northern Iran Saudi Foreign Minister Adel Jubeir said Saturday.

While the military wing of Yemeni Houthi movement claimed responsibility for the attack shortly after the incident, the United States and Saudi Arabia put the blame on Iran.

Tehran, in turn, refuted all allegations as groundless.

"We are convinced that the launch site is not Yemen, but northern Iran," Jubeir told reporters.

The minister has not provided any proof, but added that the investigation into the incident was still ongoing to identify the precise launch site.

The attack resulted in more than twofold drop in the Saudi Arabia's daily oil output and caused a surge of oil prices.