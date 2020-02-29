Riyadh is at the moment considering a request by the World Health Organization for funds over Coronavirus outbreak, the supervisor general of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief), and Advisor to the Royal Court Abdullah Alrabeeah told reporters on Saturday

RIYADH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th February, 2020) Riyadh is at the moment considering a request by the World Health Organization for funds over Coronavirus outbreak, the supervisor general of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief), and Advisor to the Royal Court Abdullah Alrabeeah told reporters on Saturday.

"I received a call on Thursday from Dr.

[WHO Director-General] Tedros [Adhanom Ghebreyesus]... He told me about the plan of WHO to have a fund to fight Coronavirus," Alrabeeah said ahead of the 2nd Riyadh International Humanitarian Forum. "The request by WHO is under studying now by Saudi Arabia. And certainly, Saudi Arabia wants to ensure that this ... virus spread is by the international community and we are part of the international community."