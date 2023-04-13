Riyadh, Damascus Announce Steps to Resume Consular Services, Flights - Joint Statement

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2023) Saudi Arabia and Syria agreed on measures to resume consular services and flights between the countries, according to a joint statement made after the foreign ministers meeting.

On Wednesday, Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad arrived in the city of Jeddah in Saudi Arabia to hold talks with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud to discuss a political solution to the crisis in Syria.

The journey marked the first visit by a Syrian official to the kingdom since the start of the conflict in Syria in 2011.

"The sides welcomed the beginning of procedures for the resumption of consular services and flights between the two countries," the joint statement, published by the state-run Saudi Press Agency (SPA), read.