Riyadh, Damascus Discuss Steps for Political Settlement of Syrian Crisis - Joint Statement

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2023) Saudi Arabia and Syria discussed steps for a comprehensive political settlement of the Syrian crisis, according to a joint statement made after the foreign ministers meeting.

On Wednesday, Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad arrived in the city of Jeddah in Saudi Arabia to hold talks with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud to discuss a political solution to the crisis in Syria. The journey marked the first visit by a Syrian official to the kingdom since the start of the conflict in Syria in 2011.

"The sides discussed the necessary steps for a comprehensive political settlement of the Syrian crisis that would end all its consequences, ensure national reconciliation, and facilitate Syria's return to an Arab environment and the restoration of its natural role in the Arab world," the joint statement, published by the state-run Saudi Press Agency (SPA), read.

Riyadh expressed support for Damascus in regaining control of its territory and called for the elimination of armed groups operating in Syria.

"The sides ... reaffirmed the necessity to aid the Syrian state authorities to ensure their control over the territory of the country in order to put an end to the existence of armed groups and external interference in Syria's internal affairs," the statement said.

Moreover, the sides agreed on the importance of solving humanitarian difficulties, creating conditions for the return of Syrian refugees, and creating necessary conditions for the delivery of aid to all parts of Syria.

Syria and Saudi Arabia also confirmed the importance of strengthening security and fighting terrorism in all its forms, and strengthening cooperation in combating illegal drug trafficking.