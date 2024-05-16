Riyadh Deputy Governor Attends Norway Embassy National Day Ceremony
Published May 16, 2024 | 01:30 PM
Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz, the deputy governor of Riyadh Region, attended the ceremony held by the embassy of the Kingdom of Norway on the occasion of its country’s National Day.
Upon his arrival at venue, the Riyadh deputy governor was received by Norwegian Ambassador to the Kingdom Thomas Lid Ball and embassy personnel.
