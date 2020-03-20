UrduPoint.com
Riyadh Did Not Request Talks With Putin Ahead Of OPEC+ Decision - Kremlin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 02:00 PM

Riyadh Did Not Request Talks With Putin Ahead of OPEC+ Decision - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2020) Riyadh did not request phone talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin ahead of the OPEC+ decision, which sent oil prices down, so the Kremlin did not refuse to have this conversation, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday.

Recent media reports suggested that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman had requested a conversation with Putin, but the Kremlin turned down the request.

"This is not true," Peskov told journalists when asked about these reports.

