Riyadh Dismisses Officials Involved In Major Tourist Projects Over Violations, Corruption

Fri 21st August 2020 | 11:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) The Saudi authorities have decided to fire several officials responsible for developing the country's tourism megaprojects, including the Red Sea Project and Al-Ula, over corruption and causing environmental damage, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Friday, citing a royal order.

According to the SPA, the officials' multiple violations have had a large impact on the completion of the touristic projects and were legally authorized by them.

The dismissed officials include the governors of Umluj and Al-Wajh, which are coastal cities in the northern part of the country the commanders of the cities' border guard sectors, as well as officials responsible for violations in the governorates of Madinah, Tabuk and Asir.

The ministries of Interior and Municipal and Rural Affairs were given one month to eliminate all infringements, the media stated.

As part of Saudi Vision 2030, Riyadh has opened its doors to tourists, launching multiple-entry visas for foreign travelers. The country is currently working on opening touristic destinations, including a $500 billion innovative "mega-city" called NEOM, the Red Sea Project, Al-Ula and Ad Diriyah. The majority of the projects are funded by the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia.

