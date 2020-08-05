UrduPoint.com
Riyadh Dispatches Immediate Medical Assistance To Beirut Following Massive Port Blast

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 59 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 10:50 PM

Riyadh Dispatches Immediate Medical Assistance to Beirut Following Massive Port Blast

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2020) Riyadh immediately dispatched medical assistance to Lebanon following the massive blast at the port of Beirut on Tuesday, the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) said in a press release.

"Immediately following yesterday's devastating explosion at the port of Beirut, the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center responded to the disaster to help Lebanese medical teams provide emergency assistance on the ground," the press release read.

As of Wednesday evening, 135 people have been confirmed dead as a result of the massive explosion and roughly 5,000 others have suffered injuries, according to the Lebanese minister of health Hamad Hassan.

The international community has scrambled quickly to provide medical assistance to the Lebanese authorities. The World Health Organization and the International Committee of the Red Cross have both dispatched urgent supplies.

Two planes carrying medical supplies and health care professionals have already left Moscow bound for the Lebanese capital. A total of five Russian jets are expected to arrive in Beirut to provide urgent assistance, the Russian Foreign Ministry has said.

