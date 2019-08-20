Riyadh Dissuaded Yemeni President From Confrontation With UAE After Aden Events - Source

Saudi Arabia convinced Yemeni President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi not to enter into a tough confrontation with the United Arab Emirates after the escalation of clashes in Aden in southern Yemen, a source in the Yemeni government told Sputnik on Sunday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2019) Saudi Arabia convinced Yemeni President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi not to enter into a tough confrontation with the United Arab Emirates after the escalation of clashes in Aden in southern Yemen, a source in the Yemeni government told Sputnik on Sunday.

Last week, after several days of fierce fighting, the Yemeni Southern Transitional Council, which is seeking independence for southern part, captured the Maashiq presidential palace in Aden, defeating former allies, forces loyal to internationally recognized Hadi government. The clashes have already left at least 40 people dead and 260 more injured. On Sunday, Saudi Arabia urged parties to the conflict in Aden to hold urgent peace talks in the kingdom and called for an immediate ceasefire. The council agreed to join a ceasefire. The Yemeni government, which has recently been sitting in Aden, believes that UAE leadership had supported the armed uprising of the separatists.

"There were measures that President Hadi was planning to take from the first day of the UAE-supported coup, but the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia intervened and asked for five days until the coup ends, things get back to normal, and the formations [of separatists] completely leave government buildings and camps that they seized," the source said.

According to the source, Hadi intended to take tough measures against the Emirates, including their expulsion from the Arab coalition and from Yemen and the filing of an official complaint to the UN Security Council for "supporting the anti-state coup in Aden and the work to split Yemen."

Yemen, a small nation in the south of the Arabian peninsula, has been engulfed in an armed conflict between Hadi-led government forces and the rebel Houthi movement for several years. The Saudi-led coalition has been carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request since March 2015, with the rebels retaliating against the attacks. After the Houthis occupied Sanaa, the government moved to the large southern port of Aden.

The Southern Transitional Council was created in 2017 around former Aden Governor Aidarus Zoubaidi, who had been fired by Hadi for his sympathies toward southern secessionists. The council is seeking independence and the return of the status quo that existed before the unification of North and South Yemen into single state in 1990.