Riyadh, Doha condemn Israeli calls for Gazans' emigration

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2024) Saudi Arabia and Qatar on Thursday strongly condemned comments by two Israeli ministers calling for Palestinians to emigrate from the Gaza Strip.

Israel's National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir on Monday called for promoting "a solution to encourage the emigration of Gaza's residents" and the re-establishment of Israeli settlements in the Gaza Strip, a day after far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich made similar comments.

Saudi Arabia "categorically condemns and rejects the comments of the two ministers," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

The kingdom called on the international community to act in the face of the Israeli government's "persistence" in violating international law "through its statements and actions".

Qatar, which played a mediating role in the temporary truce at the end of November, also "condemned in the strongest terms" the comments made by the two ministers.

"The policy of collective punishment and forced displacement practised by the occupation authorities against the inhabitants of Gaza will not change the fact that Gaza is Palestinian land and will remain Palestinian," reads a statement published by Qatar's foreign ministry.

Kuwait followed suit with its Gulf neighbours, and warned against "Israeli plans to displace Gaza residents in particular, and the Palestinian people in general".

The United States, France and the European Union have also denounced the comments.