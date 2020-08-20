UrduPoint.com
Riyadh Follows UNSC Resolutions On Palestine After UAE-Israel Peace - Foreign Minister

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 12:01 AM

Riyadh Follows UNSC Resolutions on Palestine After UAE-Israel Peace - Foreign Minister

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Saud on Wednesday expressed the kingdom's commitment to the 2002 Arab peace initiative and the UN Security Council resolutions on the Palestine issue, which entail creation of an independent Palestinian state with its capital in eastern Jerusalem and return of Palestinian refugees to their homes.

"Saudi Arabia confirms its commitment peace as the strategic solution and the Arab peace initiative as well as the UN Security Council resolutions," the minister said at a press conference during his visit to Germany, commenting on the decision by the United Arab Emirates to normalize relations with Israel.

According to the minister, Israel's unilateral decisions to annex Palestinian territories undermine the two-state solution.

The issue of Israel's settlements in the West Bank of the Jordan River is one of the main issues that hinder any progress in settling the conflict between Palestinians and Israelis. Palestine has been demanding returning to the pre-Six-Day War borders, something that Israel refuses to do. In April 2019, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged to annex Jewish settlements there after his reelection.

Last week, US President Donald Trump announced that the United States had brokered a peace deal that will see Israel and the UAE fully normalize relations and establish diplomatic ties. In addition, Israel will suspend the West Bank annexation plans.

