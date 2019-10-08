(@FahadShabbir)

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2019) The Saudi government has decided to start talks with Russia on agreements to step up exports of agricultural and food products to the kingdom as well as boost and protect mutual investment, the SPA news agency reported on Tuesday, following the weekly cabinet meeting.

The cabinet has also given the go-ahead to talks about memorandums of understanding on tax administration, civil aviation safety and media cooperation.

Russia and Saudi Arabia have recently stepped up their cooperation. Earlier in the day, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) announced that it was opening its first foreign representative office in the kingdom.

RDIF added that in cooperation with the Saudi Public Investment Fund, they had funded and approved over 25 joint projects worth over $2.5 billion.

The areas of cooperation range from artificial intelligence and medicine to the oil sector, infrastructure and transport.

In 2018, bilateral trade surpassed $1 billion, showing a 15.26 percent increase. Russian exports totaled $763 million, while imports amounted to $292 million.