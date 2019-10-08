UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Riyadh Gives Green Light To Talks To Boost Russia's Agriculture Exports - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 07:20 PM

Riyadh Gives Green Light to Talks to Boost Russia's Agriculture Exports - Reports

The Saudi government has decided to start talks with Russia on agreements to step up exports of agricultural and food products to the kingdom as well as boost and protect mutual investment, the SPA news agency reported on Tuesday, following the weekly cabinet meeting

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2019) The Saudi government has decided to start talks with Russia on agreements to step up exports of agricultural and food products to the kingdom as well as boost and protect mutual investment, the SPA news agency reported on Tuesday, following the weekly cabinet meeting.

The cabinet has also given the go-ahead to talks about memorandums of understanding on tax administration, civil aviation safety and media cooperation.

Russia and Saudi Arabia have recently stepped up their cooperation. Earlier in the day, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) announced that it was opening its first foreign representative office in the kingdom.

RDIF added that in cooperation with the Saudi Public Investment Fund, they had funded and approved over 25 joint projects worth over $2.5 billion.

The areas of cooperation range from artificial intelligence and medicine to the oil sector, infrastructure and transport.

In 2018, bilateral trade surpassed $1 billion, showing a 15.26 percent increase. Russian exports totaled $763 million, while imports amounted to $292 million.

Related Topics

Exports Russia Oil Saudi Saudi Arabia 2018 Media From Government Cabinet Billion Million

Recent Stories

Central Punjab salvage draw in Abbottabad

5 minutes ago

Experts for effective measures to minimize earthqu ..

1 minute ago

Dengue Outbreak: Citizens demand extensive fogging ..

1 minute ago

Draft Mobile Device Manufacturing Policy to develo ..

1 minute ago

Bill on Blocking E-Mail, Messengers Users Introduc ..

1 minute ago

Batsmen survive to earn draw for Balochistan

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.