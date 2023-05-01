Riyadh Governor receives Portuguese ambassador to Saudi Arabia

Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, Governor of Riyadh Region, received Nuno Mathias, Ambassador of the Republic of Portugal to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in his office at the Palace of Al-Hukm on Monday

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2023 ) :Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, Governor of Riyadh Region, received Nuno Mathias, Ambassador of the Republic of Portugal to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in his office at the Palace of Al-Hukm on Monday.

During the meeting, cordial talks were exchanged between the two officials.