Riyadh Governor Receives Vietnamese Ambassador
Muhammad Irfan Published July 01, 2024 | 05:40 PM
Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) Governor of Riyadh Region Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz received on Monday the Ambassador of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam to Saudi Arabia, Dang Suan Zhong.
The two officials reviewed the well-established ties between the two friendly countries and discussed topics of common interest.
