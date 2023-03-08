UrduPoint.com

Riyadh Interested In Buying Poland's Rosomak Military Vehicles, Other Arms - Morawiecki

Faizan Hashmi Published March 08, 2023 | 06:10 AM

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2023) Saudi Arabia was interested in the possible procurement of Polish weapons, including Rosomak multi-role armored military vehicles, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Tuesday.

"Saudi Arabia is interested in Poland's defense industry, and we have discussed it with Mr.

prime minister of Saudi Arabia (Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud), who wishes to strengthen security just as we wish to strengthen the security of Poland and dramatically increase spending on defense policy. There are several Polish products that can be exported to Saudi Arabia," Morawiecki told a briefing, aired on Polish broadcasters, after the meeting with his Saudi Arabian counterpart in Riyadh.

Morawiecki specified that Saudi Arabia could import Rosomak military vehicles and unmanned aerial vehicles from Poland.

