Riyadh International Humanitarian Forum concludes, issues statement

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) The fourth annual Riyadh International Humanitarian Forum concluded on Wednesday. It was held under the patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and in the presence of Riyadh Region Governor Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz.

The forum, held under the theme "Navigating the Future of Humanitarian Response,” saw participation from leaders, experts, policymakers, and practitioners in the humanitarian field from around the world.

In the final statement, participants expressed their profound gratitude to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques for his generous patronage of the forum. They expressed deep thanks His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, for his continuous support for humanitarian work. They also reaffirmed their firm commitment to building a global community that reflects the values of compassion and is characterized by resilience.

The leaders of governments, the United Nations, international organizations, non-governmental organizations, academia, and the private sector present at the forum pledged the following:

First: To acknowledge collective duty and shared responsibility to address urgent humanitarian challenges through joint action and humanitarian diplomacy

Second: To reaffirm steadfast commitment to the fundamental humanitarian principles and international humanitarian law in all global humanitarian efforts

Third: To emphasize the importance of enhancing cooperation across all sectors through the development of supply chains, supporting innovative solutions, as well as enhancing local capacities and strengthening the nexus between humanitarian work, development, and peace

Fourth: To reiterate support for strengthening partnerships that contribute to empowering displaced individuals and communities, and promoting social cohesion

Fifth: To renew our commitment to advancing towards sustainable and effective solutions to support affected populations, contributing to positive change in our global community

“As we continue our journey after this forum, let us explore the future of humanitarian response with courage, determination, and unwavering faith in the rights and dignity of every individual," the statement read.

“Let us work together to ensure that our efforts are rooted in the principles of compassion and effectiveness, paving the way for significant progress towards a more just and humane world."