Riyadh International Humanitarian Forum Concludes, Issues Statement
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 26, 2025 | 11:30 AM
Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) The fourth annual Riyadh International Humanitarian Forum concluded on Wednesday. It was held under the patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and in the presence of Riyadh Region Governor Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz.
The forum, held under the theme "Navigating the Future of Humanitarian Response,” saw participation from leaders, experts, policymakers, and practitioners in the humanitarian field from around the world.
In the final statement, participants expressed their profound gratitude to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques for his generous patronage of the forum. They expressed deep thanks His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, for his continuous support for humanitarian work. They also reaffirmed their firm commitment to building a global community that reflects the values of compassion and is characterized by resilience.
The leaders of governments, the United Nations, international organizations, non-governmental organizations, academia, and the private sector present at the forum pledged the following:
First: To acknowledge collective duty and shared responsibility to address urgent humanitarian challenges through joint action and humanitarian diplomacy
Second: To reaffirm steadfast commitment to the fundamental humanitarian principles and international humanitarian law in all global humanitarian efforts
Third: To emphasize the importance of enhancing cooperation across all sectors through the development of supply chains, supporting innovative solutions, as well as enhancing local capacities and strengthening the nexus between humanitarian work, development, and peace
Fourth: To reiterate support for strengthening partnerships that contribute to empowering displaced individuals and communities, and promoting social cohesion
Fifth: To renew our commitment to advancing towards sustainable and effective solutions to support affected populations, contributing to positive change in our global community
“As we continue our journey after this forum, let us explore the future of humanitarian response with courage, determination, and unwavering faith in the rights and dignity of every individual," the statement read.
“Let us work together to ensure that our efforts are rooted in the principles of compassion and effectiveness, paving the way for significant progress towards a more just and humane world."
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 February 2025
E& reports AED10.8 billion in net profit in 2024
Noura Al Kaabi leads UAE delegation to High-Level Segment of 58th Session of Hum ..
Fujairah Philosophy House hosts symposium to explore role of librarians in speci ..
UAE’s Permanent Committee for Human Rights organises seminar on Universal Decl ..
Stock markets shrug off Trump trade war fears but tech sags
Tesla shares slump 9% on disappointing Europe sales
Tesla shares slump 9% on disappointing Europe sales
Breast cancer deaths expected to climb by 68% worldwide by 2050, WHO warns
Two women arrested for smuggling mainpuri raw material
NA committee on Food Security reviews key agriculture projects
More Stories From World
-
PM Shehbaz given a guard of honour in Tashkent1 minute ago
-
Lakers' Doncic makes triple-double in winning reunion with Dallas1 minute ago
-
Saudi Aerospace Connect Forum concludes with Strategic deals, key announcements1 minute ago
-
Riyadh International Humanitarian Forum concludes, issues statement1 minute ago
-
Tesla sinks below $1 tn market value as European auto sales slump1 minute ago
-
France's most-wanted in custody after extradition from Romania1 minute ago
-
Public Security Director Inspects Security, traffic plans for Umrah season 1446 AH11 minutes ago
-
Shares in Hong Kong rally more than 3% as tech firms surge11 minutes ago
-
Defense Minister meets with U.S. Secretary of State21 minutes ago
-
Saudi ambassador to France holds Founding Day ceremony21 minutes ago
-
South Korea birthrate rose in 2024, first time in a decade: data21 minutes ago
-
Most Asian markets rebound as Hong Kong tech rally resumes51 minutes ago