(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2019) Riyadh urges parties to the conflict in Yemen's Aden to hold urgent peace talks in the kingdom, the Saudi Foreign Ministry said, in the wake of Yemen's southern separatists taking over the presidential palace in the interim Yemeni capital.

On Saturday, the Security Belt Forces loyal to Yemen's separatist Southern Transitional Council captured military camps, government buildings and the presidential palace in the port city of Aden, which has been the seat of the internationally recognized Yemeni government. Saudi forces that back the Yemeni government had to retreat from the palace to the coalition's military base of al Barika, west of Aden. Yemeni Deputy Foreign Minister Mohammed Hadrami has described the incident as a coup.

"The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia invites the Yemeni government and all parties involved in the conflict in #Aden to hold an urgent meeting in #KSA, their second country, to discuss the differences, exercise prudence and dialogue, renounce division, stop strife and unite," the ministry wrote on Twitter.

The ministry noted that the kingdom was following the developments in Aden "with great concern."

The spokesman for the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen, Col. Turki Maliki, in turn, called for an immediate ceasefire in Aden, starting at 01:00 p.m. on Sunday [10:00 GMT Saturday] and threatened truce violators with military force, according to the SPA press agency.

He also urged the Security Belt Forces to withdraw from the positions that they have seized during the past few days.

The violence in Aden erupted on Wednesday as security forces guarding the presidential palace in Aden engaged in clashes with the separatist forces.

The southern region of Yemen is seeking independence and the return of the status quo that existed before the unification of North and South Yemen into single state in 1990.