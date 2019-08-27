Riyadh Invites Yemeni Government, Southern Separatists To Hold Meeting - Reports
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 27th August 2019 | 11:54 PM
The Saudi Council of Ministers invited representatives of the internationally-recognized Yemeni government and the Southern Transitional Council (STC) to meet in Saudi Arabia and discuss their differences, media reported on Tuesday
According to the Saudi Press Agency, Riyadh urged the two parties to resist jointly the Houthi movement which controls the capital of Sanaa and several districts of Yemen.
Tensions have spiked recently between the government and the STC despite facing the same opponent.
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, which belong to a coalition that backs the Yemeni government against Houthis, have set up a committee to stabilize the situation in the south of Yemen.