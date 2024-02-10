Open Menu

Riyadh Marathon To Start Today With Wide Local, International Participation

Sumaira FH Published February 10, 2024 | 01:00 PM

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) The third annual Riyadh Marathon begins today, Saturday, organized by the Saudi sports for All Federation and under the direct supervision of the Ministry of Sport.

Registration for the marathon was opened during the recent period through Riyadh Marathon website and the Sports for All application.

Running enthusiasts from all over the Kingdom and the world can register for these races, which are designed to suit all members of society with different abilities and fitness levels of both genders.

The organization of this global event comes in an effort by the Saudi Sports for All Federation to encourage all members of society to practice physical activity and participate in sporting events. The holding of the event also constitutes a vital international sporting destination to enhance the growth of the sporting and tourism economy in the Kingdom.

