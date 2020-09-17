UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Riyadh May Have Enough Uranium Deposits To Make Nuclear Fuel - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 04:50 PM

Riyadh May Have Enough Uranium Deposits to Make Nuclear Fuel - Reports

Saudi Arabia may possess uranium ore reserves of over 90,000 tonnes, enough to successfully produce its own nuclear fuel, The Guardian newspaper reported on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2020) Saudi Arabia may possess uranium ore reserves of over 90,000 tonnes, enough to successfully produce its own nuclear fuel, The Guardian newspaper reported on Thursday.

The news outlet cites survey reports by Chinese geologists, helping Riyadh to identify its uranium reserves, per the nuclear energy cooperation agreement between the two countries.

According to the documents, the geologists have identified three major deposits in the central and northwestern areas capable of producing more than 90,000 tonnes of uranium, adding that these are inferred deposits and that further exploration is needed.

Nevertheless, the survey does suggest it is possible that they could provide Saudi Arabia with both fuel for reactors and enough surplus to export.

In August, Saudi Arabia was reported to have constructed an undisclosed facility for processing uranium into so-called yellowcake, which is used in producing nuclear weapons. Saudi authorities categorically deny such reports.

On Tuesday, Tehran relayed its concern about alleged secret nuclear-related activities by the Saudis to the International Atomic Energy Agency.

Related Topics

China Nuclear Riyadh Saudi Tehran Saudi Arabia May August Agreement

Recent Stories

Indigenous Protesters Topple Conquistador Statue i ..

2 minutes ago

US Withdrawal From Afghanistan, Africa Affects EU ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Student Develops Technology to Greatly Cut ..

2 minutes ago

ECOWAS Urges Mali to Appoint Civilian-Led Transiti ..

2 minutes ago

Man, his son arrested for threatening, harassing a ..

17 minutes ago

European Parliament Supports Sanctions Against Luk ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.