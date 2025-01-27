Open Menu

Riyadh Mayor Attends Indian Embassy's Republic Day Celebration

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 27, 2025 | 12:30 PM

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) On behalf of the Governor of Riyadh Region, Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, the Mayor of Riyadh Region, Prince Faisal bin Abdulaziz bin Ayyaf, attended the celebration hosted by the Embassy of India in the Kingdom on the occasion of the Republic Day of India, held at the Cultural Palace in the Diplomatic Quarter, Riyadh.

Upon his arrival at the event, the Mayor of Riyadh Region was received by the Indian Ambassador to the Kingdom, Dr. Suhel Ajaz Khan, along with several embassy staff members.

