Riyadh, Moscow To Sign Several Deals On Tourism During Putin's Visit - Tourism Chief

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 28th September 2019 | 05:18 PM

Russia will sign a number of memorandums of understanding and several deals on tourism during the upcoming visit of Ahmad Al-Khateeb, the chairman of the Saudi Commission for Tourism and Heritage, told Sputnik in an interview

RIYADH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2019) Russia will sign a number of memorandums of understanding and several deals on tourism during the upcoming visit of Ahmad Al-Khateeb, the chairman of the Saudi Commission for Tourism and Heritage, told Sputnik in an interview.

On Wednesday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said that Putin would pay a visit to Saudi Arabia in the middle of October.

"Your president is coming next month. I will meet him. There will be MoUs and agreements for sure," the chairman said, when asked about expectations from the visit and planned agreements for signing.

Al-Khateeb also praised the level of relations between Riyadh and Moscow and noted that Saudi Arabia was ready to cooperate with Russia in numerous fields.

"The relationship between Saudi Arabia and Russia in the last few years has been a great relationship. We are completely aligned on all different fields political, economical or social. We will be pleased to have His Excellency President [Putin]. It will be in October," Al-Khateeb stressed.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the visit is set to enhance bilateral relations between the two countries and would be helpful in comparing notes on the recent events in the Middle East and the Persian Gulf.

