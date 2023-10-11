Riyadh municipality delegation visits Singapore

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) A delegation from the Riyadh Region Municipality recently visited the Republic of Singapore in order to gain insights into innovative practices in sustainable urban planning, city governance, and infrastructure management.

This visit was seen as an opportunity for the municipality to expand their international cooperation efforts and learn from the best practices in the municipal sector worldwide.

The Primary objective of the visit was to contribute to sustainable urban development, improve service quality, and foster effective partnerships to cultivate a vibrant community.