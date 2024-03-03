Open Menu

Riyadh Municipality To Serve As Strategic Sponsor Of LEAP 2024

Sumaira FH Published March 03, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Riyadh municipality to serve as strategic sponsor of LEAP 2024

RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) The Riyadh Region Municipality will serve as a strategic sponsor for the LEAP International Technical Conference, scheduled from March 4 to 7 at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center.

The municipality's involvement aligns with its objectives of fostering effective partnerships, supporting innovation, and enabling smart solutions to elevate Riyadh's international competitiveness and enhance service levels for the population.

The municipality's participation entails the establishment of an interactive introductory pavilion, showcasing the latest digital services offered by the Municipality.

These services, such as the Madinaty application, along with digital twin technology, future smart city solutions, highlights of major city projects, and cutting-edge technologies addressing future challenges, will be featured to provide insights into innovative, proactive solutions.

Related Topics

Technology Riyadh March From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 March 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 March 2024

7 hours ago
 Two drug peddlers sentenced in Attock

Two drug peddlers sentenced in Attock

16 hours ago
 Mobile operators provide relief in the aftermath o ..

Mobile operators provide relief in the aftermath of heavy rains in Gwadar

16 hours ago
 Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah felicitates ne ..

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah felicitates newly-elected APNS body

16 hours ago
 KCEU’s chief Ali Raza Syed condemns fake cases a ..

KCEU’s chief Ali Raza Syed condemns fake cases against Kashmiri leaders in IIO ..

16 hours ago
Police arrest traders, civilian for trading, using ..

Police arrest traders, civilian for trading, using police lights for private veh ..

16 hours ago
 Ahsan accuses PTI of seeking NRO for founder from ..

Ahsan accuses PTI of seeking NRO for founder from US, IMF

16 hours ago
 Sarfraz terms lack of good governance, climate cha ..

Sarfraz terms lack of good governance, climate change and terrorism big challeng ..

16 hours ago
 PM in-waiting Shehbaz Sharif felicitates APNS offi ..

PM in-waiting Shehbaz Sharif felicitates APNS office bearers

16 hours ago
 HC in UK hosts international students after visit ..

HC in UK hosts international students after visit to Pakistan

16 hours ago
 The newly elected Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhw ..

The newly elected Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur impos ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From World