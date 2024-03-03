Riyadh municipality to serve as strategic sponsor of LEAP 2024

RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) The Riyadh Region Municipality will serve as a strategic sponsor for the LEAP International Technical Conference, scheduled from March 4 to 7 at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center.

The municipality's involvement aligns with its objectives of fostering effective partnerships, supporting innovation, and enabling smart solutions to elevate Riyadh's international competitiveness and enhance service levels for the population.

The municipality's participation entails the establishment of an interactive introductory pavilion, showcasing the latest digital services offered by the Municipality.

These services, such as the Madinaty application, along with digital twin technology, future smart city solutions, highlights of major city projects, and cutting-edge technologies addressing future challenges, will be featured to provide insights into innovative, proactive solutions.