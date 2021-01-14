Riyadh Praises Cooperation With Russia in OPEC+, Stays Committed to Obligations- Minister

Saudi Arabia praises cooperation with Russia in the OPEC+ format on oil production cuts, and Riyadh remains committed to its OPEC+ obligations, Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) Saudi Arabia praises cooperation with Russia in the OPEC+ format on oil production cuts, and Riyadh remains committed to its OPEC+ obligations, Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud said on Thursday.

"We also appreciate our cooperation in the OPEC+ format. This interaction has made an invaluable contribution to stabilizing prices on energy markets, and it has also made a significant contribution to protecting the entire economic system from the dire consequences that could have occurred in light of existing adverse factors, including the coronavirus situation," Fahran Al Saud said after a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

The minister added that Saudi remains committed to its OPEC+ obligations to stabilize energy prices.

According to Fahran Al Saud, it is a fundamental thing for Riyadh to ensure that energy prices remain stable and predictable, and in this context, the cooperation with Russia is very important.