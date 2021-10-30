UrduPoint.com

Riyadh Recalls Ambassador From Beirut, Demands Lebanese Ambassador To Leave Country

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sat 30th October 2021 | 12:10 AM

Riyadh Recalls Ambassador From Beirut, Demands Lebanese Ambassador to Leave Country

Saudi Arabia recalled its ambassador to Lebanon for consultations and demanded that the Lebanese ambassador to the kingdom leave the country within the next 48 hours and decided to suspend imports from Lebanon to the kingdom, Saudi state-run broadcaster Al-Ekhbariya reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2021) Saudi Arabia recalled its ambassador to Lebanon for consultations and demanded that the Lebanese ambassador to the kingdom leave the country within the next 48 hours and decided to suspend imports from Lebanon to the kingdom, Saudi state-run broadcaster Al-Ekhbariya reported.

Earlier in the day, an informed diplomatic source told Sputnik that the Saudi Arabian authorities were considering the possibility of severing diplomatic relations with Lebanon.

Related Topics

Saudi Saudi Arabia Lebanon From

Recent Stories

Chalmers breaks 100m freestyle short-course world ..

Chalmers breaks 100m freestyle short-course world record

1 minute ago
 Coutinho rejoins Brazil for World Cup qualifiers

Coutinho rejoins Brazil for World Cup qualifiers

1 minute ago
 UN Security Council P5 Summit to Take Place When S ..

UN Security Council P5 Summit to Take Place When Sides Have No Objections - Nebe ..

1 minute ago
 Coronavirus: Latest global developments

Coronavirus: Latest global developments

1 minute ago
 Dozens of homes destroyed in Myanmar shelling: rep ..

Dozens of homes destroyed in Myanmar shelling: reports

1 minute ago
 US inflation has not yet subsided, posing challeng ..

US inflation has not yet subsided, posing challenge to Biden

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.