Riyadh Recalls Ambassador From Beirut, Demands Lebanese Ambassador to Leave Country

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2021) Saudi Arabia recalled its ambassador to Lebanon for consultations and demanded that the Lebanese ambassador to the kingdom leave the country within the next 48 hours and decided to suspend imports from Lebanon to the kingdom, Saudi state-run broadcaster Al-Ekhbariya reported.

Earlier in the day, an informed diplomatic source told Sputnik that the Saudi Arabian authorities were considering the possibility of severing diplomatic relations with Lebanon.