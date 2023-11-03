Riyadh Region Assistant undersecretary for Rights attends Indonesian Embassy National Day Reception

RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) On behalf of Riyadh Region Governor Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, the Deputy Governor of Riyadh region and Assistant Undersecretary for Rights, Nabil Al-Taweel, on Thursday attended a reception party held by the Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, on the anniversary of its country's National Day.

Upon his arrival at the venue, Al-Taweel was received by the Indonesian Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Dr. Abdulaziz Ahmed, and several embassy staff.

The event was also attended by several members of the diplomatic corps accredited to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.