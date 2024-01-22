Open Menu

Riyadh Region Governor Receives Minister For Foreign Affairs Of Costa Rica

Sumaira FH Published January 22, 2024 | 05:30 PM

Riyadh Region Governor receives minister for Foreign Affairs of Costa Rica

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) Riyadh Region Governor Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz received on Monday in his office Minister for Foreign Affairs and Worship of the Republic of Costa Rica Arnoldo André Tinoco.

The two officials, during the meeting, exchanged cordial talks and discussed topics of mutual interest.

