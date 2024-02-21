Riyadh Region Governor Receives Nepali Ambassador
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 21, 2024 | 04:20 PM
RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Riyadh Region Governor Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz received in his office here today Nepali Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Nava Raj Subedi, with whom he held cordial talks.
Recent Stories
Woman spectator says security officials barred her from carrying “Free Palesti ..
PHC grants interim bail to PTI’s nominee Mian Aslam Iqbal
PSL-9: Karachi Kings elect to bowl first against Peshawar Zalmi
PSL 2024 Match 06 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Will ..
MQM-P wants governor Sindh seat for alliance with PML-N
SC rejects plea seeking to declare Feb 8 polls null and void
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 February 2024
US vetoes UNSC resolution urging Israel to ceasefire in besieged Gaza for aid de ..
Senate body approves amendment bills
AJK people launch protests against Modi's visit to occupied valley
Lack of rain leaves Italy gasping
More Stories From World
-
15 Senegal candidates decry delay in setting new poll date7 minutes ago
-
Vice Speaker of Shura Council receives U.S. house of representative delegation8 minutes ago
-
Indian farmers resume Delhi protest push after talks fail8 minutes ago
-
Cuban speaker in Kenya over fate of abducted doctors18 minutes ago
-
Prince Abdulrahman bin Mosaad participates in 'A Read into Civilization Changes' session at saudi me ..18 minutes ago
-
France seeks to placate farmers as protests flare up again58 minutes ago
-
Amid torrid spell, Bayern says Tuchel to leave at end of season58 minutes ago
-
New Zealand v Australia - 1st T20 international scores1 hour ago
-
Operations cancelled as South Korea doctors' strike grows1 hour ago
-
China's car rental market posts robust performance during Spring Festival holiday1 hour ago
-
Tokyo stocks close lower1 hour ago
-
Operations cancelled as South Korea doctors' strike grows2 hours ago