Riyadh Region Mayor concludes official visit to the Republic of Korea

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) The Mayor of Riyadh Region, Prince Dr. Faisal bin Ayyaf, concluded his official visit to the Republic of Korea as part of his efforts to establish international partnerships, benefit from global experiences in urban development, and enhance the quality of life through technology.

The visit included several meetings and discussions aimed at strengthening the partnership between Riyadh and Korean cities. It also included signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Seoul Metropolitan Government to enhance cooperation in the areas of smart city management, sustainable urban planning, and infrastructure development.

This agreement is based on the Saudi Cabinet decision authorizing the Mayor of Riyadh Region to negotiate with the Korean side regarding a draft MoU between the Riyadh Municipality in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Seoul Metropolitan Government in the Republic of Korea for cooperation in urban management and operations.

The visit commenced with a friendly meeting between the Riyadh Region Mayor and the Korean Prime Minister, Dr. Han Duck-soo. This was followed by a meeting with the Korean Minister of Land, Infrastructure, and Transport, Dr. Sangwoo Park, during which both parties discussed ways to enhance infrastructure development, urban planning, and the exchange of expertise.

Prince Dr. Faisal bin Ayyaf also met with the Mayor of Seoul, Oh Se-hoon, and signed a memorandum of understanding to enhance bilateral relations and exchange expertise in city management and operations.

The mayor of Riyadh also met with the Governor of Gyeonggi Province, Dr. Dong Yeon Kim, to discuss sustainable urban development, municipal services, and environmental technologies. He also met with the mayor of Incheon to discuss several topics of mutual interest.

As part of his efforts to highlight Riyadh's future and its initiatives, the mayor of Riyadh spoke on several topics at the global Mayors Forum during the Smart Life Week in Seoul. He attended the opening ceremony and visited the accompanying exhibition, showcasing the latest digital transformation innovations and intelligent cities. He also visited the Seoul Transport Operation and Information Service (TOPIS) to learn about intelligent transportation systems and their management.

As part of the field visits, Prince Dr. Faisal bin Ayyaf met with several leading Korean companies, including visits to Naver and Samsung, as well as the Samsung museum.

During his visit, the mayor also met with Saudi students studying in the Republic of Korea, encouraging them to strive for excellence in their academic achievements to support the realization of the Saudi Vision 2030. The mayor also attended a ceremonial dinner hosted by the Saudi Ambassador to the Republic of Korea, Sami bin Mohammed Al-Sadhan, in honor of him and the accompanying delegation.

This visit is part of the efforts to enhance cooperation with significant cities worldwide and exchange expertise in digital transformation and sustainable urban development in alignment with the Saudi Vision 2030.