Riyadh Region prepares for National Day with 94 celebration sites

RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) The Riyadh Municipality announced plans to celebrate the 94th National Day. To ensure a successful celebration, the municipality implemented a well-structured plan that draws upon past experiences of organizing national events. Preparations included identifying and studying celebration sites, activating sites in administrative centers for logistical support, exploring partnerships with public and private entities, enabling investment opportunities for municipal assets, activating volunteer opportunities, and monitoring weather conditions.

A total of 94 celebration sites have been identified across the Riyadh region's governorates, including 53 sites for official celebrations and 41 logistical support sites.

The Riyadh Municipality is working diligently to complete its preparations, which involve providing logistical services, coordinating with government agencies, developing guidelines for celebrations, and ensuring municipal support, environmental sanitation, street paving, and site planning