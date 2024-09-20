Riyadh Region Prepares For National Day With 94 Celebration Sites
Umer Jamshaid Published September 20, 2024 | 02:50 PM
RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) The Riyadh Municipality announced plans to celebrate the 94th National Day. To ensure a successful celebration, the municipality implemented a well-structured plan that draws upon past experiences of organizing national events. Preparations included identifying and studying celebration sites, activating sites in administrative centers for logistical support, exploring partnerships with public and private entities, enabling investment opportunities for municipal assets, activating volunteer opportunities, and monitoring weather conditions.
A total of 94 celebration sites have been identified across the Riyadh region's governorates, including 53 sites for official celebrations and 41 logistical support sites.
The Riyadh Municipality is working diligently to complete its preparations, which involve providing logistical services, coordinating with government agencies, developing guidelines for celebrations, and ensuring municipal support, environmental sanitation, street paving, and site planning
Recent Stories
Pakistan elected as member of IAEA BoG for 2024-26
Pakistan two female peacekeepers receive UN’s Gender Advocacy Award
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 September 2024
P@SHA announces results of its annual elections
IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground-breaking GMIS
SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemented after amended Election Act: ..
Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” to be premiered now in India
PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New York
Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan
Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s clarification for not standing u ..
PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points
More Stories From World
-
Fashion Commission signs MoU with Adidas to empower Saudi designers and creators42 seconds ago
-
Inter on a high ahead of Milan derby as Napoli face Juve test46 seconds ago
-
Cambodian opposition figure in court on incitement charge11 minutes ago
-
Saudi Arabia claims presidency of ICRI for three years11 minutes ago
-
Bumrah takes three wickets to have Bangladesh in trouble at 112-831 minutes ago
-
EU chief in Kyiv to offer support ahead of another winter of war41 minutes ago
-
Who are the Teamsters, and how could they influence the US election?1 hour ago
-
'Superhuman': Japan in awe after Ohtani makes MLB history2 hours ago
-
UK govt debt hits landmark high before key budget2 hours ago
-
Shanghai hit by second typhoon in a week2 hours ago
-
O'Rourke strikes early for Kiwis as Sri Lanka trail by three2 hours ago
-
World leaders to gather at UN as crises grow and conflicts rage3 hours ago