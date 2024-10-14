Open Menu

Riyadh Region Undersecretary Attends Spanish Embassy National Day Celebration

Muhammad Irfan Published October 14, 2024 | 11:20 AM

Riyadh Region Undersecretary attends Spanish Embassy National Day celebration

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) On behalf of the Governor of Riyadh Region, Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, the Riyadh Region Undersecretary, Dr. Faisal bin Abdulaziz Al-Sudairy, attended the Spanish Embassy's National Day celebration on Sunday at the ambassador's residence in Riyadh.

The Spanish Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Jorge Hevia, and embassy staff members received Dr. Al-Sudairy upon his arrival at the celebration venue.

The ceremony was attended by a number of officials.

