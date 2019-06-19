Riyadh Rejects Any Attempts to Take Khashoggi Case Out of Saudi Jurisdiction

(@imziishan)

Riyadh is against any attempts to take the case on the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi out of the country's jurisdiction, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al Jubeir said Wednesday after the release of the UN special rapporteur's report on the case

Earlier in the day, the UN special rapporteur on extrajudicial executions, Agnes Callamard, said in her report that the state of Saudi Arabia appeared to be responsible for the killing of the journalist.

The report said that there was "credible evidence" to warrant further investigation into Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and other high-level Saudi officials over their alleged role in the killing.

"We categorically reject any attempts to tarnish the leaders of the [Saudi] Kingdom and any attempts to take the case out of the Saudi justice jurisdiction," Jubeir said on Twitter.

According to the minister, the report contains obvious contradictions.