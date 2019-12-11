UrduPoint.com
Riyadh Rejects Possibility Of Gas Deal With Qatar, Says Has Own Projects With Russia

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 hour ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 04:41 PM

Riyadh Rejects Possibility of Gas Deal With Qatar, Says Has Own Projects With Russia

Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz Bin Salman Al Saud has rejected media reports adopt a possible "gas deal of century" with Qatar, saying that the kingdom has own resources and projects with Russia in this area

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2019) Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz Bin Salman Al Saud has rejected media reports adopt a possible "gas deal of century" with Qatar, saying that the kingdom has own resources and projects with Russia in this area.

"We have plenty of gas in Saudi Arabia. We will be impressing upon the world on how much gas we can develop.

We will be developing, and we will be also involved with Russia on some gas projects. So we are more than well sufficient with our own resources," the minister told Sputnik.

Last week, The Telegraph reported that Saudi Arabia burnt thousands of barrels per day of valuable liquid fuels to use in industry and generate power. The newspaper suggested that the kingdom had therefore every reason to strike a "gas deal of century" with Qatar and thereby patch up bilateral political differences.

