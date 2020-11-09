Riyadh Respects Steps Taken by Arab Countries to Conclude Peace With Israel - Ambassador

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Saudi Arabia has expressed understanding and respect for decisions made by a number of Arab countries to conclude peace and normalize ties with Israel as it would positively influence the long-standing Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the country's ambassador to Jordan, Naif bin Bandar Al-Sudairi, said in an interview with Sputnik

AMMAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2020) Saudi Arabia has expressed understanding and respect for decisions made by a number of Arab countries to conclude peace and normalize ties with Israel as it would positively influence the long-standing Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the country's ambassador to Jordan, Naif bin Bandar Al-Sudairi, said in an interview with Sputnik.

"The kingdom emphasizes its commitment to peace as a strategic choice, which is based on the Arab Peace Initiative and relevant international agreements ... In fact, those countries, starting from the Arab Republic of Egypt, then followed by the Palestinian administration in Oslo, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Bahrain, have signed the treaties [with Israel] only because they believed that these agreements would have a positive impact on the Palestinian issue.

We respect the decisions by the brotherly countries within this framework," Al-Sudairi said.

The ambassador noted that his country's stance on the Palestinian issue has been unchanged since the rule of Saudi Arabia's first king Abdulaziz Ibn Abdul Rahman Al Saud.

Israel signed a US-brokered landmark peace agreement with the United Arab Emirates, along with Bahrain, during an official ceremony held at the White House on September 15. Since then, work has begun on formalizing a range of bilateral and multilateral agreements, covering sectors such as trade, aviation, energy and research.

Following that, in late October, Sudan has also announced its intent to join the US-brokered Abraham accords, a system of fresh peace deals with the Jewish state.