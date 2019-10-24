Riyadh Says Pressuring Iran More Effective Than Having European-Style Dialogue

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Saudi Arabia's lack of agreement with Europe over Iran lies in a desire to achieve goals through maximum pressure instead of dialogue, Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Jubeir said Thursday in an interview with the French Liberation newspaper

"Our European partners are well aware that we should not allow Iran have nuclear weapons or develop a ballistic program. France understands this very well, we have no disagreements about this. But the question is how to achieve this, through maximum pressure or dialogue? This is what our dispute with Europe is about. In our opinion, maximum pressure is the only way out," Jubeir said.

The state minister added that a meeting between the heads of the Persian Gulf countries' general staff, the United States, France, the United Kingdom and several Arab states took place in Riyadh on Monday, during which possible measures against future attacks were discussed.

"The message to Iran is very clear: the world will not allow such behavior. The attack on the Abqaiq and Khurais refineries was directed not against Saudi Arabia, but the whole world. All people suffered from the disruption of oil production," Jubeir stressed.

Two major oil facilities belonging to Saudi Aramco were attacked in mid-September, which resulted in a temporary sharp decrease in the kingdom's oil output. The Yemeni rebel Houthi movement claimed responsibility for the attack. Meanwhile, Riyadh blamed the incident on Iran, which, in turn, denied the allegations.