CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) Saudi Arabia has welcomed the formation of the new Iraqi government and counts on fruitful cooperation with it to ensure security and stability in the region without external interference, the kingdom's Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the Iraqi parliament approved the cabinet proposed by Prime Minister Mustafa Kadhimi, thereby forming the first government in five months. President Barham Salih congratulated Kadhimi on the parliament's support for his list of ministerial candidates.

"[Saudi Arabia] supports the new government in Baghdad and declares its readiness to work with it, based on mutual respect, historical ties and mutual interests," the ministry said in a statement.

According to the ministry, the cooperation between the countries will contribute to strengthening bilateral ties, as well as security and stability in the region, while eliminating outside interference.

Kadhimi replaces caretaker Adel Abdul Mahdi who resigned late last year amid nationwide anti-government protests that saw scores of protesters killed.