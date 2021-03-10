Riyadh Says Recent Attacks on Its Oil Ports Targeted Global Economy, Energy Security

(@FahadShabbir)

Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud said on Wednesday that the recent failed attacks on Ras Tanura port and the ARAMCO ports in the Saudi eastern city of Dhahran targeted global economy and global energy security

The Saudi Ministry of Energy said earlier this week that the Ras Tanura oil export terminal and the ARAMCO facilities were not damaged in the series of strikes, allegedly launched by Houthi rebels.

"The failed attempts to target the Ras Tanura port and the ARAMCO ports in Dhahran do not only target the security of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its capabilities, but also target the nerve of the global economy and its petroleum supply [chain], and by so, global energy security.

The kingdom will undertake the necessary deterrent measures to protect its national capabilities and assets, which will preserve global energy security and curb these terrorist attacks to guarantee the stability of energy supply and the security of petroleum exports and guarantee maritime shipping activities and global trade," Al Saud said at a press conference after talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.