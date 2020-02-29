UrduPoint.com
Riyadh Says Second Shipment Of Aid To China Over Coronavirus Underway

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 29th February 2020 | 06:57 PM

Riyadh Says Second Shipment of Aid to China Over Coronavirus Underway

The second shipment of aid to China in response to the threats of coronavirus is currently underway, the supervisor general of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief), and Advisor to the Royal Court Abdullah Alrabeeah told reporters on Saturday

RIYADH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th February, 2020) The second shipment of aid to China in response to the threats of coronavirus is currently underway, the supervisor general of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief), and Advisor to the Royal Court Abdullah Alrabeeah told reporters on Saturday.

"We have donated to China, the initial shipment $5 million, and now we are having the second shipment . I don't have the cost for it," Alrabeeah said ahead of the 2nd Riyadh International Humanitarian Forum. "They requested for masks for China, and the center is working and we are expecting next week we'll have more, additional funds to support that."

