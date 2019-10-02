(@FahadShabbir)

Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Jubeir said on Wednesday that Tehran's claims that Riyadh had sent messages to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani through other countries were not fully accurate

Ali Rabiei, the spokesperson for the Iranian government, confirmed on Monday that leaders of other countries had handed over messages from Saudi Arabia, which does not have diplomatic relations with Iran, to Rouhani, without commenting on the specifics of the messages. The announcement came shortly after Iran-backed Houthi rebels attacked two of Saudi oil facilities and brought down national daily output by half as a result.

"The messages mentioned by the representative of the Iranian regime, sent by Saudi Arabia to Iran, are not entirely accurate. The situation is that friendly states expressed a desire for reconciliation, and we informed them that the kingdom is always striving for security and stability in the region," Jubeir said on Twitter.

According to him, reconciliation should come from the side responsible for aggravating the situation in the region.

"I repeat the position of the kingdom so that they [Iranians] hear: stop supporting terrorism, the policy of creating chaos in the region, interfering in the internal affairs of Arab countries and developing weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missiles," Jubeir said, adding that Riyadh will never discuss the situation in Yemen with Tehran.

On Sunday, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman told the CBS broadcaster in an interview that he preferred a political and peaceful resolution of all disagreements with Tehran over a military option. Iran's parliamentary speaker, Ali Larijani, welcomed this sentiment on Tuesday.

Iran and Saudi Arabia, the two largest countries in the middle East, have historically competed over geopolitical and religious reasons. Saudi Arabia severed diplomatic ties with Iran in January 2016 after its missions in Tehran and Mashhad were attacked by violent mobs in an act of revenge for the Saudis' execution of famous Shiite preacher Nimr Baqir al-Nimr. Bahrain, Sudan and Djibouti followed suit.

Tehran and Riyadh support different sides in the Yemeni war between the Houthis and Saudi-supported government of President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi. In the most recent development, Riyadh blamed Tehran for the attacks on Saudi oil refineries, which the Houthis claimed responsibility for. Iran denied its involvement and said the Yemeni rebels had the right to defend themselves against Saudi Arabia.