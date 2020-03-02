Riyadh Says Will Halt All Exports of COVID-19 Detection, Prevention Equipment

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2020) Riyadh will halt the export of medical and laboratory equipment for detecting or preventing the coronavirus disease, officially named COVID-19, via land, sea and air ports to ensure the safety of its citizens in light of the epidemiologic situation across the world, the Saudi Health Ministry said on Sunday.

"This [ban on exporting medical equipment for detecting and preventing the coronavirus disease] comes as an implementation of the recommendations of the Ministerial Committee concerned with following up the status of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the Kingdom.. for ensuring the safety of citizens and expatriates," the ministry said, as quoted by Al Arabiya broadcaster.

The ministry added that travelers, however, were allowed to carry the given products with them in the amount needed for single use.

On Friday, Riyadh temporarily suspended visas for seven countries, including China, Italy and South Korea, where spikes in COVID-19 cases have recently been registered.

As of Sunday, no coronavirus case has been detected in Saudi Arabia. Meanwhile, on a global scale, the deadly virus has already infected over 87,000 people worldwide, resulting in the deaths of more than 2,950 people. Over 40,000 of the people who have contracted the disease have since recovered.