UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Riyadh Says Will Halt All Exports Of COVID-19 Detection, Prevention Equipment

Sumaira FH 47 seconds ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 04:30 AM

Riyadh Says Will Halt All Exports of COVID-19 Detection, Prevention Equipment

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2020) Riyadh will halt the export of medical and laboratory equipment for detecting or preventing the coronavirus disease, officially named COVID-19, via land, sea and air ports to ensure the safety of its citizens in light of the epidemiologic situation across the world, the Saudi Health Ministry said on Sunday.

"This [ban on exporting medical equipment for detecting and preventing the coronavirus disease] comes as an implementation of the recommendations of the Ministerial Committee concerned with following up the status of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the Kingdom.. for ensuring the safety of citizens and expatriates," the ministry said, as quoted by Al Arabiya broadcaster.

The ministry added that travelers, however, were allowed to carry the given products with them in the amount needed for single use.

On Friday, Riyadh temporarily suspended visas for seven countries, including China, Italy and South Korea, where spikes in COVID-19 cases have recently been registered.

As of Sunday, no coronavirus case has been detected in Saudi Arabia. Meanwhile, on a global scale, the deadly virus has already infected over 87,000 people worldwide, resulting in the deaths of more than 2,950 people. Over 40,000 of the people who have contracted the disease have since recovered.

Related Topics

World China Riyadh Saudi Italy South Korea Saudi Arabia Sunday Coronavirus

Recent Stories

No recorded coronavirus cases in Saudi Arabia: Spo ..

2 hours ago

UAE participates in 51st Regional Meeting of Direc ..

4 hours ago

Zaki Nusseibeh meets founder of Foreign Policy Com ..

5 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed heads UAE delegation to 37th Arab I ..

5 hours ago

Paris&#039;s Louvre museum closes over staff coron ..

6 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Special Envoy of UN Se ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.