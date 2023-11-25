Riyadh Season 2023 launches SAR50,000 Baloot Challenge game

(@FahadShabbir)

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2023) Riyadh Season 2023 has launched the Baloot Challenge, a trick-taking card game that will run for eight weeks, with the winners competing for a grand prize of SAR50,000.

The competitions take place in the Baloot Lounge at Boulevard City, offering a weekly prize of up to SAR10,000 for the winning team ahead of competing for the grand prize.

The Baloot Challenge is one of the mental sports presented by Riyadh Season to visitors and has garnered significant interest from various segments of society due to its widespread popularity during the season.

The competition is accompanied by a variety of events, theatrical performances, concerts, as well as a wide range of cafes, restaurants, gaming halls, and unique entertainment experiences.

Registration for the competition can be done through the following link: https://webook.com/ar-SA/events/baloot-challenge.