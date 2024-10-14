Open Menu

Riyadh Season 2024 Launches 3 Zones With New Events, Exceptional Experiences

Muhammad Irfan Published October 14, 2024 | 11:50 AM

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) Riyadh Season 2024 has announced the opening of three zones for the public: Boulevard World, Boulevard City, and Al-Suwaidi Park. These zones will host a series of weeks dedicated to communities.

Boulevard World will open its doors to the public daily from 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. This season has seen several updates, including a 30% increase in the zone size and the addition of five new zones: Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, Iran, Africa, and Courchevel.

With 22 zones representing various cultures worldwide, it boasts 300 restaurants and cafes and over 890 shops.

The zones representing Egypt, Spain, and Italy in Boulevard World have also been upgraded with 21 new activities suitable for various age groups, including theatrical performances and showcases from several countries, enhancing its appeal as a unique entertainment destination.

This year, Boulevard City at Riyadh Season introduces new and unique entertainment experiences, like PUBG mobile, where visitors join a team and engage in immersive laser battles, competing to be the last one standing.

Visitors can also dive into the mysterious and exciting world of Detective Conan, where they become detectives in an effort to solve puzzles, uncover crime secrets, and find hidden treasures. This experience includes multiple stages filled with interactive challenges that require critical thinking and analysis.

Fans of family adventures and fantasy can embark on imaginative journeys with Bluey and Bingo World, experiencing unforgettable moments in a world of fun.

The Five Nights at Freddy’s experience returns for horror enthusiasts with a new, more thrilling, and challenging version. Visitors confront high levels of fear as they attempt to survive the dangers surrounding them within the eerie shopping center.

These new experiences make Boulevard City an unmissable destination within the Riyadh Season events this year, allowing visitors to immerse themselves in exceptional adventures that blend excitement, fantasy, and horror.

More Stories From World