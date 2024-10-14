Riyadh Season 2024 Launches 3 Zones With New Events, Exceptional Experiences
Muhammad Irfan Published October 14, 2024 | 11:50 AM
Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) Riyadh Season 2024 has announced the opening of three zones for the public: Boulevard World, Boulevard City, and Al-Suwaidi Park. These zones will host a series of weeks dedicated to communities.
Boulevard World will open its doors to the public daily from 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. This season has seen several updates, including a 30% increase in the zone size and the addition of five new zones: Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, Iran, Africa, and Courchevel.
With 22 zones representing various cultures worldwide, it boasts 300 restaurants and cafes and over 890 shops.
The zones representing Egypt, Spain, and Italy in Boulevard World have also been upgraded with 21 new activities suitable for various age groups, including theatrical performances and showcases from several countries, enhancing its appeal as a unique entertainment destination.
This year, Boulevard City at Riyadh Season introduces new and unique entertainment experiences, like PUBG mobile, where visitors join a team and engage in immersive laser battles, competing to be the last one standing.
Visitors can also dive into the mysterious and exciting world of Detective Conan, where they become detectives in an effort to solve puzzles, uncover crime secrets, and find hidden treasures. This experience includes multiple stages filled with interactive challenges that require critical thinking and analysis.
Fans of family adventures and fantasy can embark on imaginative journeys with Bluey and Bingo World, experiencing unforgettable moments in a world of fun.
The Five Nights at Freddy’s experience returns for horror enthusiasts with a new, more thrilling, and challenging version. Visitors confront high levels of fear as they attempt to survive the dangers surrounding them within the eerie shopping center.
These new experiences make Boulevard City an unmissable destination within the Riyadh Season events this year, allowing visitors to immerse themselves in exceptional adventures that blend excitement, fantasy, and horror.
Recent Stories
Pak-England 2nd test to be played in Multan tomorrow
U19 Women’s T20 Tournament to start today in Lahore
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 October 2024
Saqlain Mushtaq Announced as Brand Ambassador for Super Fix Tape Ball Cricket Ch ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 October 2024
Man faces fine of Rs51,800 over 108 traffic e-violations in Lahore
Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique killed in Mumbai attack
Yo Yo Honey Sing to unveil new video featuring Mehwish Hayat
No invitation for Afghanistan for SCO summit
At least 11 killed in tribal clash in Kurram
More Stories From World
-
Shanghai stocks swing after stimulus briefing as most of Asia rises13 minutes ago
-
Smith experiment as Test opener over, Green out of India series13 minutes ago
-
Nearly 90, but opera legend Kabaivanska is still calling tune33 minutes ago
-
Riyadh Region Undersecretary attends Spanish Embassy National Day celebration33 minutes ago
-
Is life possible on a Jupiter moon? NASA goes to investigate1 hour ago
-
French far-right's Le Pen to take the stand in fake EU jobs trial1 hour ago
-
Dodgers crush Mets 9-0 in MLB playoff series opener2 hours ago
-
Ravens rip Commanders as Lions lose NFL sacks leader in win2 hours ago
-
US sending advanced missile defence system, troops to Israel engaged in attacking Palestine, Lebanon3 hours ago
-
'Stolen satire' feeds US election misinformation3 hours ago
-
WHO, Red Crescent resupply two hospitals in north Gaza: WHO3 hours ago
-
Harris, Trump seek advantage in knife-edge election battle4 hours ago