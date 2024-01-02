Riyadh season attracts more than 12 million visitors in 60 days

RIYADH Jan 2 (SPA/APP) , (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 2nd Jan, 2024) Riyadh Season events had already attracted 12 million visitors.

Chairman of the board of Directors of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA) Turki bin Abdulmohsen Al Al-Sheikh said in a tweet that the success of the event is due to the great support from Custodian of the

Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister.

Riyadh Season attracts big numbers of visitors with various and unprecedented activities and experiences in fields such as entertainment, fashion, technology and communication, electronic games, perfumes, fine arts and crafts. Riyadh Season is one of the major Saudi events that established new concepts in the world of entertainment and makes the capital, Riyadh, the first destination for international entertainment and gastronomy.