Riyadh Season’ Celebrates Saudi Arabia's Winning Bid To Host 2034 World Cup
Umer Jamshaid Published December 12, 2024 | 11:20 AM
Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) The Riyadh Season on Thursday celebrated Saudi Arabia's successful bid to host the 2034 World Cup with grand national festivities and widespread joy that encompassed all-season venues.
Massive crowds gathered to witness the historic moment at key attractions, including Boulevard City, Boulevard World, Wonder Garden, and The Groves.
The announcement was broadcast live on giant screens during the FIFA General Assembly, adding to the excitement and evoking immense feelings of pride.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 December 2024
UN appeals for $4 bn in Gaza, West Bank aid in 2025
Fee submission deadline December 16 for undergraduate candidates
Google unveils latest AI model, Gemini 2.0
Malaysian delegation, Azam Tarar discuss repatriation of Pakistani prisoners
Sindh govt to upgrade emergency wards in major hospitals to meet growing demand
COPAIR hosts Advancing Gender Equality and Women Empowerment
'Once-in-a-lifetime': fans revel in Singapore chess showdown
EU agrees tougher sanctions on Russia's 'shadow' oil fleet
IoU highlights empowering local communities, youth to turn waste into resource
Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori pays tribute to security forces for killing 7 ..
More Stories From World
-
Lula to undergo new operation to 'minimize' cranial bleeding risk5 minutes ago
-
Sheffield Utd seize top spot in Championship5 minutes ago
-
UN General Assembly calls for 'unconditional' Gaza ceasefire5 minutes ago
-
South Korea's Yoon vows to fight 'until the very last minute'5 minutes ago
-
ICESCO congratulates Kingdom on winning bid to host the 2034 FIFA World Cup5 minutes ago
-
Lithium-rich Bolivia lags behind in race to mine key metal5 minutes ago
-
Puppy love as Czech prison inmates train assistance dogs15 minutes ago
-
South Korea's Yoon vows to fight 'until the very last minute'15 minutes ago
-
Australia to force tech titans to pay for news shared on platforms15 minutes ago
-
Australia to force tech titans to pay for news25 minutes ago
-
Saudi Falcons Club celebrates Kingdom's 2034 World Cup win25 minutes ago
-
Ministry of Interior launches ‘Welcome to Saudi 34’ stamp to celebrate winning bid to host 2034 ..25 minutes ago