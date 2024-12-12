Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) The Riyadh Season on Thursday celebrated Saudi Arabia's successful bid to host the 2034 World Cup with grand national festivities and widespread joy that encompassed all-season venues.

Massive crowds gathered to witness the historic moment at key attractions, including Boulevard City, Boulevard World, Wonder Garden, and The Groves.

The announcement was broadcast live on giant screens during the FIFA General Assembly, adding to the excitement and evoking immense feelings of pride.