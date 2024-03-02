Riyadh season launches SEVEN Concours 2024 Global Car Exhibition

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) The SEVEN Concours 2024 exhibition opened as part of the Riyadh Season activities with the participation of world's rarest, most luxurious, and fastest cars.

On its first day, the exhibition allowed visitors to view the most valuable cars in the world, as it showcased multiple types of rare sports cars, modified classics, and types of cars arriving in the Kingdom for the first time.

Running through March 7, the SEVEN Concours is the largest car exhibition and auction in the middle East, and it brings together global icons in car design and manufacturing.

Registration for participation in the exhibition is available via the following link: https://www.sevencarlounge.com.