Open Menu

Riyadh Season Signs Strategic Partnership With MMA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 08, 2024 | 01:10 PM

Riyadh Season signs strategic partnership with MMA

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) Chairman of the board of Directors of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA) Advisor Turki bin Abdulmohsen Alalshikh has announced the signing of a long-term strategic agreement between Riyadh Season and Mixed Martial Arts (MMA), whereby a new Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will take place during the Riyadh Season 2024-2025.

As per the agreement, Power Slap competitions, another aspect of the UFC brand, will be launched at the event as well, and Riyadh Season will be a sponsor of the scheduled UFC fight, to be held at the Sphere in Las Vegas under the name Riyadh Season Fight, as well as organize yet another UFC fight during the 2024-2025 Riyadh Season.

Alalshikh stressed that this agreement is part of the Riyadh Season endeavor to host and sponsor prominent international public events and making Riyadh an important location for fighting games in the world, as well as to diversify the events taking place during the season, in order to gather the largest audience possible from all over the world.

Riyadh Season recently announced that UFC FIGHT NIGHT between champion Khamzat Chimaev and former champion Robert Whittaker will take place as part of the Integrated Martial Arts Championship, which will be held on June 22, 2024, at the Kingdom Arena.

Related Topics

World Riyadh Las Vegas June Event All From Agreement

Recent Stories

US wants basic human rights for Imran Khan, all ot ..

US wants basic human rights for Imran Khan, all other prisoners

12 minutes ago
 Hajj season begins: Karachi Airport Set for Inaugu ..

Hajj season begins: Karachi Airport Set for Inaugural Flight

24 minutes ago
 IHC orders Jail officials to shift Bushra Bibi to ..

IHC orders Jail officials to shift Bushra Bibi to Adiala Jail from Bani Gala

33 minutes ago
 Projects of worth $25b being implemented in Pakist ..

Projects of worth $25b being implemented in Pakistan under CPEC framework: Ahsan

42 minutes ago
 Saudi investors evince special interest in diverse ..

Saudi investors evince special interest in diverse fields

46 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 May 2024

4 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 May 2024

4 hours ago
 Delegation of international investors meets Financ ..

Delegation of international investors meets Finance Minister

13 hours ago
 Federal Govt stands with Balochistan for its devel ..

Federal Govt stands with Balochistan for its development: Naqvi

13 hours ago
 UAE President receives condolences of Prime Minist ..

UAE President receives condolences of Prime Minister of Pakistan over passing of ..

14 hours ago
 ECC approves to enhance  wheat procurement target ..

ECC approves to enhance  wheat procurement targets

13 hours ago
 UN urges Israel to 'stop escalation' as tanks ente ..

UN urges Israel to 'stop escalation' as tanks enter Gaza's Rafah city

13 hours ago

More Stories From World